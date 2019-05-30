Mamata calls people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' outside criminals

Chief Minister on Thursday reprimanded people chanting ' Ram' slogan here saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said.

The incident happened as gets off her car and reprimanded people chanting ' Ram'.

"We will take action," she added.

on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of on Wednesday objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.

