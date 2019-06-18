2005 Ayodhya terror attack: Court to pronounce verdict today

A special court in Prayagraj will announce the in the 2005 terror attack case on Tuesday.

is hearing the case. The attack took place on July 5, 2005.

Due to security reasons, the will be announced in Naini Central Jail, where all the accused are imprisoned.

Among those accused are Irrfan, Mohammad Shakeel, Mohammad Naseem, Mohammad Aziz, and Farookh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)