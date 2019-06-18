Om Birla likely to be next Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla, from Kota, will likely be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker, sources said.

Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from parliamentary seat in the recently concluded

The development comes a day after the was sworn in by the and over 300 MPs took oath during the inaugural session of the 17th

"It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him," Om Birla's wife said.

Sumitra Mahajan was the of

She had earlier announced her decision to not contest the and said that BJP is free to name a candidate from parliamentary constituency.

In a press statement, Mahajan, an eight-time (MP) from Indore, said that the reason behind the decision was the delay in announcing the BJP candidate from the seat.

"BJP has not declared its candidate from Why this state of indecision? Possibly the party has some hesitation in taking a decision. Even though I had a discussion with the leadership long back and left the decision to the party, it seems they are still in a dilemma. Therefore, I announce that I will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and the party is free to decide, without any hesitation," she said.

