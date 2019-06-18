Delhi wakes up to rain

Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of and the Capital Region on Tuesday bringing much-awaited relief from the sweltering heat.

Today people residing here woke up to cloudy accompanied by moderate winds and light showers. Generally cloudy day with light rain is also predicted for tomorrow.

The pre-monsoon showers are expected to pave the way for pleasant conditions.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of the capital hovered at 31 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius with relative humidity 48 per cent. The sudden change in has been mainly because of cyclonic disturbances in the western region

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that for the next two days (June 18, 19) the region will witness rain, a thunderstorm with strong gusty winds. Mercury is likely to hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days.

According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), the rains have also improved the overall air quality of with Air Quality Index (AQI) 114, which falls in the moderate category.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)