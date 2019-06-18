Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 108

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's rose to 108 on Tuesday.

As many as 89 children have died in and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 others lost their lives in

Sunil Kumar Shahi, of SKMCH said, "330 children were admitted out which 100 have been discharged and 45 people will be discharged today."

The had recently announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to in the city.

He had also given directions to the Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and

