24 Cabinet Minister besides PM Modi, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State take oath

The second government headed by Narendra Modi will have 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State.
Following is the list of Council of Ministers:
1. Prime Minister - Narendra Modi
Cabinet Ministers:
2. Raj Nath Singh
3. Amit Shah
4. Nitin Gadkari
5. DV Sadananda Gowda
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. Ramvilas Paswan
8. Narendra Singh Tomar
9. Ravi Shankar Prasad
10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot
12. Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
14. Arjun Munda
15. Smriti Irani
16. Dr Harsh Vardhan
17. Prakash Javadekar
18. Piyush Goyal
19. Dharmendra Pradhan
20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
21. Pralhad Joshi
22. Mahendra Nath Pandey
23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant
24. Giriraj Singh
25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Ministers of State (Independent Charge) :
1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar
2. Rao Inderjit Singh
3. Shripad Yesso Naik
4. Dr Jitendra Singh
5. KirenRijiju
6. Prahalad Singh Patel
7. Raj Kumar Singh
8. Hardeep Singh Puri
9. Mansukh L Mandaviya
Ministers of State:
1. FaggansinghKulaste
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. General (Retd) V K Singh
5. Krishan Pal Gurjar
6. DanveRaosahebDadarao
7. G Kishan Reddy
8. Parshottam Rupala
9. Ramdas Athawale
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
11. Babul Supriyo
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
14. Anurag Singh Thakur
15. AngadiSuresh Channabasappa
16. Nityanand Rai
17. Rattan Lal Kataria
18. V Muraleedharan
19. Renuka Singh Saruta
20. Som Parkash
21. Rameswar Teli
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
23. Kailash Choudhary
24. Debasree Chaudhuri
Capping a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi, along with his Councils of Minister on Thursday took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy at a grand function which was attended by Heads and representatives from BIMSTEC countries, besides Prime Minister of Mauritius and President of Kyrgyzstan.
Overseas friends of the party from 15 countries including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, were also invited.
Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congress, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
