24 Cabinet Minister besides PM Modi, 9 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 24 Ministers of State take oath

The second government headed by Narendra Modi will have 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State.

Following is the list of Council of Ministers:

1. Prime - Narendra Modi

Cabinet Ministers:

2. Raj Nath Singh

3. Amit Shah

4. Nitin Gadkari

5. DV Sadananda Gowda

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Ramvilas Paswan

8. Narendra Singh Tomar

9. Ravi Shankar Prasad

10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot

12. Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

14. Arjun Munda

15. Smriti Irani

16. Dr Harsh Vardhan

17. Prakash Javadekar

18. Piyush Goyal

19. Dharmendra Pradhan

20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

21. Pralhad Joshi

22. Mahendra Nath Pandey

23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant

24. Giriraj Singh

25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ministers of State (Independent Charge) :

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar

2. Rao Inderjit Singh

3. Shripad Yesso Naik

4. Dr Jitendra Singh

5. KirenRijiju

6. Prahalad Singh Patel

7. Raj Kumar Singh

8. Hardeep Singh Puri

9. Mansukh L Mandaviya

Ministers of State:

1. FaggansinghKulaste

2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. General (Retd) V K Singh

5. Krishan Pal Gurjar

6. DanveRaosahebDadarao

7. G Kishan Reddy

8. Parshottam Rupala

9. Ramdas Athawale

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

11. Babul Supriyo

12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

14. Anurag Singh Thakur

15. AngadiSuresh Channabasappa

16. Nityanand Rai

17. Rattan Lal Kataria

18. V Muraleedharan

19. Renuka Singh Saruta

20. Som Parkash

21. Rameswar Teli

22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

23. Kailash Choudhary

24. Debasree Chaudhuri

