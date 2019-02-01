27th Convergence India 2019 expo registers record footfall of 25,000+ visitors

The 2019 edition of Convergence India, IoT India, Embedded Tech and Mobile expos finally came to an end after three days of productive activity.

The event saw record visitor numbers and strong sales across all disciplines. The event had something to offer to all - trade delegations moved fruitfully from booth to booth; ideas exchanged among compatriots; and was discussed.

Highlights

Sectors such as telecom and mobile communication, content production, management and delivery, IT and ITeS, security, broadcast and digital media, as well as emerging technologies and showcased under the banner of Convergence

Record footfall of over 25,000+ visitors

600+ participants from 30+ countries

20,000 sq. m of exhibit space

28 conference sessions and 6 workshops

182 speakers

Release of knowledge paper by MarketsandMarkets, titled "Internet of Things: The Next-Gen Revolution in India"

The organisers announced the inclusion of Fintech India expo in the 28th Edition of Convergence India, IoT India, Embedded Tech India and Mobile India expo, to be held from 19-21 February, 2020

Another highlight of the event was the high number of conferences and workshops organised at the venue. An impressive line-up of senior government representatives, leaders from large corporates and young tech start-ups, along with a mix of entrepreneurs, accelerators, incubators and academia addressed packed rooms and responded to queries from an inquisitive audience.

The outcome of the activities was that IoT is an integral part of our daily lives and its role will only increase. As Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Senior President, YES Bank, said during a panel discussion on 'Digital transformation in India: Progress and challenges', "The internet is a great leveller since it brings both men and women online, which holds great significance for the growth of the digital ecosystem. …. We need to create a workforce of the future along with adopting AI, and emphasise on re-skilling the current force. The transformation that is about to take place will require higher investments towards digital capacity building."

During a discussion on 'Industry 4.0: Innovation through digital collaboration', Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, 4.0, for IOT, said, "Industry 4.0 will enable businesses to adopt no matter at what stage of maturity they are in when it comes to the use of technology in the enterprises…Businesses need to try out different solutions and systems and see what works for them, and then take the necessary steps to integrate the right ones into the organisation."

A panel discussion session titled 'Cybersecurity/Cybercrime: Breaching data is a reality. What is the way ahead?' saw speakers from the IT and cybersecurity, as well as academic domains discussing the current data security scenario both at the enterprise as well as consumer/user level. Dr. Sriram Birudavolu, - Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Data of India (DSCI) said, "Classifying data according to the level of sensitivity is imperative for companies today and the first step towards creating robust Simply implementing laws is not enough for cybersecurity. Rather, a culture needs to be instituted in the country for managing data and keeping it secure like any other asset."

While the 27th Convergence India 2019, the Embedded Tech India 2019 and Mobile India 2019 expos were co-organised by (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group; the India 2019 expo was co-organised by - (CoE-IoT). All events were supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Science & Technology, Digital India, Niti Aayog and NSIC.

The IoT expo, with a display of a vast array of products from fields such as ICT, IT & ITeS, broadcast & digital media, emerging technologies, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud services, etc., attracted a large number of students and individuals as well.

They explored the exhibition floors in excitement, stopping to learn more or even test the latest technologies and gadgets. A group of students from a engineering university said, "Attending the expo helped me realise how vast IoT is. I am most eager to now be part of this and probably stand here as an exhibitor in a few years' time." Another person said, "I have been to a number of technology expos, but the quality of the exhibits at Convergence India has been most remarkable."

Testimonials

Andrey Bakumenko, Deputy CEO, WAVIoT: The event has brought us lots of leads and plenty of opportunities to network. We propose the best for IoT devices. At this expo we were able to explain in detail the advantages of our and demonstrate the full range of products.

Ranjeet Koul, - APAC and MEA, Aeris Communications: IoT presents us the greatest opportunity to evolve the in the field of health, agriculture and other verticals. But at the same time, the technology poses a challenge with respect to the skills needed by the next generation workforce. At Aeris we realised the potential of IoT to enable the services in multiple sectors and have already started to monetise it. At the same time, we understand the huge skill gap which needs to be bridged. Aeris IoT in universities is our initiative towards skill development and capacity building for IoT in India.

Rajeev Goyak, Managing Director, Cloud Infotech Pvt. Ltd.: Convergence India is a great platform for the VOIP/UC segment of telecom sector to showcase and and products. Cloud Infotech benefits immensely by participating at the event due to its offering of converged solutions of different products under a single roof. The event has always helped cloud infotech create identity, brand and boost up sales every year.

