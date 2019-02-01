Rado announces Rado Star Prize India 2019 at India Art Fair

Pioneering Swiss watch brand Rado, which is known for revolutionising the watch industry with its and design-led collections, has joined forces with Art Fair 2019 for the first time ever as the Timekeeper.

At a special presentation, announced the first ever Star Prize and opened the call for entries. The Star Prize aims to promote up-and-coming designers, giving them a platform to show their work to a panel of industry experts as well as the wider public.

During the 2019 Art Fair, the Rado exhibition area will showcase the work of global designers Rado has worked with and provide inspiration for India's young designers to take part in the inaugural Indian edition of Rado Star Prize. The theme of the Rado Star Prize India 2019 is 'Design with Timeless Appeal'.

Matthias Breschan, Global CEO, "We are delighted to bring the Rado Star Prize to India for the very first time. Rado is a major player in the world of design and that gives us the opportunity to promote the work of young designers as well as attract such an accomplished panel of industry experts. We're very excited to see up-and-coming Indian designers bring their unique vision to the theme. Design is always at the forefront of what Rado does and we will also announce new collaborations with established designers this year."

Entries for the Rado Star Prize India are officially open from January 31, 2019 until the closing date of April 30, 2019.

Ten finalists and one winner of the Rado Star Prize India will be selected by a jury of local and international design professionals. The winner will receive INR 3,00,000 in prize money as well as a Rado watch. All finalists will have the opportunity to display their entries during the next Rado event. An additional Public Vote winner will receive a Rado watch.

A leading design brand, Rado has a long standing tradition of initiating and partnering with design events and promoting young talent through the Rado Star Prize. Rado's innovative timepieces have also earned the brand numerous prestigious international design awards.

