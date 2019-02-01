Zago launches cold mocha

is an urban lifestyle brand with a wide range of beverages and snacks designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind. Products include shakes, refreshers, protein shakes, cold coffees and smart snacks.

The brand was launched in December 2015, with a range of ready-to-drink protein - Body Buddy and followed by the much loved Shake in March 2016. Cold Coffee was introduced in 2018 and became a run-away success.

The company has recently launched the all new Zago Cold Mocha, brewed from hand-picked Arabica beans from the hills of Chikmagalur, complemented with premium Ghana Cocoa. Zago Cold Mocha is priced at Rs. 60 and does not contain any preservatives.

Speaking on the launch, Sridhar Varadaraj, at says, "Presently the cold coffees available in do not meet customers' expectations of taste, price and quality. Zago is happy to have raised the bar of RTD coffees in with launching Zago Cold Coffee."

Zago products are available in major in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, and They are also available in airlines such as Air Asia, and jet, PVR cinemas, Carnival Cinemas and Relay Airport outlets. Corporates such as Google, and offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, and

