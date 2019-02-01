Interim Budget: Sensex soars over 400pts, Nifty above 10,900

Market indices saw a significant uptick post the presentation of the interim Budget on Friday.

The Sensex saw a rise of nearly 450 points to trade at 36,728.13, while Nifty traded 130 points higher at 10,963.75 at 1:35 pm.

About 1,214 shares advanced, 929 shares declined, and 118 shares remained unchanged.

Defence and realty stocks were trading in green owing to favourable announcements by the Centre.

Among the major announcements in the interim Budget was the provision of full tax rebate for individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh.

while presenting the budget said around 3 crore middle class taxpayers will get tax exemption due to this measure.

"Individuals with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities," he added.

