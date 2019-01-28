3 arrested for killing 2 forest guards in Bihar

Three persons, reportedly wood smugglers were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing two security personnel in West district on Sunday, police said.

The home guards- and Hirala Kushwaha- from a forest department team were attacked and killed by wood smugglers in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve of West Champran, according to of Police,

Four guards escaped the armed attack while one was injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)