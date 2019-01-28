3 arrested for killing 2 forest guards in Bihar

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Three persons, reportedly wood smugglers were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing two security personnel in West Champaran district on Sunday, police said.

The home guards- Arjun Yadav and Hirala Kushwaha- from a forest department team were attacked and killed by wood smugglers in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve of West Champran, according to Bagaha Superintendent of Police, Arvind Gupta.

Four guards escaped the armed attack while one was injured.

Mon, January 28 2019. 12:56 IST

