Ready to step down: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Agitated H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he is ready to step down after MLAs, who are in coalition government with Kumaraswamy's JDS, reportedly said " is their leader'.

He said, " MLAs say is their leader, leaders have to watch all that issues, I am not the concerned person for it. If they want to continue with it, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line. Congress leaders must control their MLAs."

This comes after some Congress legislators, such as ST Somashekar, MTB Nagaraj, in a program on Sunday, said that they only consider former as their and not HD Kumaraswamy.

Reacting to the issue, Deputy G Parameshwara said that there was nothing wrong with the concerned MLAs expressing their opinions, but the party considers Kumaraswamy as the best Chief Minister.

He said, "Siddaramaiah has been the best Chief Minister. He is our (CLP) For the MLA, he (Siddaramaiah) is the Chief Minister. He has expressed his opinion. What is wrong in that? We are all happy with him (Kumaraswamy)."

Ever since Congress-JDS jointly formed the government in in May last year, there have been murmurs of cracks in the coalition.

