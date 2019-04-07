3 held in Delhi with 62 passports, 28 fake stamps

A special team of on Sunday nabbed three persons including an (IELTS) in possession of 62 passports and 28 fake stamps here.

"The accused have been identified as Saurav, Sachin Kumar, and Mukesh Goyal. All the three accused belong to the city of in Haryana," said of Police (DCP) in a press release.

The inquiry into the matter started when the police received an input about a suspected fake and forged Indian immigration stamp was found in the possession of two Indian nationals-- and Ravinder Singh--at (IGI) airport on the intervening night of March 1 and 2.

The duo was arrested by the police.

During the course of the investigation, the couple disclosed that an agent named Jatinder Singh took Rs 6 lakh from them on the pretext of arranging a Canadian visa.

Jatinder Singh disclosed the name of other accused in the case, who was also arrested. He, in turn, disclosed the name of Saurav, who in turn disclosed the name of Mukesh Goyal in connection with the case.

Mukesh Goyal, disclosed before the police that till now he has prepared over 20-25 fake immigration and for accused and his associates.

"Jatinder Singh used to induce people on the pretext of arranging visa and sending them abroad. Accused was in touch with various agents in Mohali and Kurukshetra," the statement read.

"Then, with the help of the accused and others, they used to affix fake immigration stamps of various countries on the passports in order to create a This plan helped them in procuring visa from the concerned embassy," said the police.

Further probe is on. A case has been registered in this regard.

