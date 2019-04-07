Never thought will get a chance to contest LS poll, says BJD candidate Pramila Bisoi

Pramila Bisoi, a who belongs to an ordinary family and is popular for her work in Charamaria village, has got a ticket from the (BJD).

BJD has fielded Pramila from constituency.

Talking to ANI, Pramila said that she does not know much about politics and she never thought that she will get a chance to contest the polls.

Pramila is associated with SHG of Nalabanta in district. The SHG, under her leadership, has been providing mid-day meals to schoolchildren of

She studied up to the second class. She speaks and understands only Oriya language.

Pramila has been instrumental in forming numerous women SHGs and empowering women in her area. Pramila who has worked for environment protection is an active member of the at near her village. She has been awarded the Prakriti Mitra and Prakriti Bandhu. She is also a

