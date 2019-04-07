Never thought will get a chance to contest LS poll, says BJD candidate Pramila Bisoi

-
Pramila Bisoi, a social activist who belongs to an ordinary family and is popular for her work in Charamaria village, has got a Lok Sabha ticket from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
BJD has fielded Pramila from Aska constituency.
Talking to ANI, Pramila said that she does not know much about politics and she never thought that she will get a chance to contest the Lok Sabha polls.
Pramila is associated with Sata Sankha SHG of Nalabanta in Ganjam district. The SHG, under her leadership, has been providing mid-day meals to schoolchildren of Chermaria Upper Primary School.
She studied up to the second class. She speaks and understands only Oriya language.
Pramila has been instrumental in forming numerous women SHGs and empowering women in her area. Pramila who has worked for environment protection is an active member of the Peacock Protection Samiti at Pakidi hill near her village. She has been awarded the Prakriti Mitra and Prakriti Bandhu. She is also a poet.
