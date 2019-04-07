From SHG leader to BJD's Aska LS seat candidate: Story of Pramila Bisoi

(Odisha) [India], Apr 7 (ANI): A cow munching on fodder, a bike and a bicycle parked under a tattered tin roof in its front, the small house of this Lok Sabha aspirant in Cherimaria village of Odisha's district bears almost a deserted look unlike the houses of arguably most of the candidates contesting the polls.

At a time when riches have dominated the alleys of power, it is almost next to impossible to believe that the ruling party in the state has fielded for the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

Contrary to what you may think, (BJD) has put his faith in 68-year-old to win parliamentary seat he once represented in the Parliament.

Bisoi, a Self Help Group (SHG) leader, hails from a peasant family and has been a strong voice in the area on a range of issues including women empowerment, forest conservation and availability of potable water.

The social worker, who has studied up to the second standard and can speak only Odia language, outclassed the contenders for the party ticket from thanks to her works for the welfare of the area.

Since she was given the poll ticket, spends her day in meeting people in the area seeking vote and support for her election.

Bisoi asserts that she knows nothing about politics and had never imagined of contesting the Lok Sabha elections ever. She is confident of her victory and maintains that she would emerge victorious with a margin of lakh of votes.

A spark is evident in the eyes of the villagers when they talk about Bisoi's candidature.

Jagannath Gouda, her neighbour, and a retired teacher, tells ANI, "One day she got a call from Bhubaneswar requesting her to visit the state capital. A vehicle arrived in the morning and took her to Bhubaneswar. By noon, we heard the news of her candidature."

"I cannot explain in words how much happy we were, he adds.

Her grandson lists her works for the area and reiterates Bisoi's claims about her victory.

