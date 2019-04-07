Delhi: Rain gives respite from soaring mercury, air quality remains in very unhealthy category

The capital received moderate rains accompanied by strong winds and on Sunday evening.

It gave the much-required respite to the residents of the capital city from the soaring mercury.

Earlier today, (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall in the region.

The minimum temperature in the capital on Sunday was recorded at 25 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degree Celsius.

According to Skymet Weather, day temperatures will continue to be around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius for next a few days in "In the presence of light winds, pollution levels over most parts of Delhi- will remain in poor to very poor category," it said.

At 8 pm in the evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was docking at 223 which falls in the "very unhealthy category."

Thunderstorms accompanied with dust-storm, gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely to take place over and Haryana, Chandigarh, and on Monday, said IMD.

