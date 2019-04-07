JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Minor reshuffle in Mumbai Police ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Tejashwi accuses BJP of not allowing him to meet his father in hospital
Business Standard

Delhi: Rain gives respite from soaring mercury, air quality remains in very unhealthy category

ANI  |  General News 

The national capital received moderate rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm on Sunday evening.

It gave the much-required respite to the residents of the capital city from the soaring mercury.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall in the NCR region.

The minimum temperature in the capital on Sunday was recorded at 25 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 37 degree Celsius.

According to Skymet Weather, day temperatures will continue to be around 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius for next a few days in Delhi. "In the presence of light winds, pollution levels over most parts of Delhi-NCR will remain in poor to very poor category," it said.

At 8 pm in the evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was docking at 223 which falls in the "very unhealthy category."

Thunderstorms accompanied with dust-storm, gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places are very likely to take place over Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Monday, said IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 21:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU