Previous year's Madhyamik question paper "leaks" on WhatsApp

Purported images of the Life Sciences Madhyamik question paper was circulated on Wednesday, minutes after the start of the

However, it turned out that the paper was of last year's.

This was the seventh straight day that images of the question paper circulated on right after the started.

Earlier, images of question papers of Bengali, English, History, Geography, and Physical Science were circulated on in the past six days since the exams commenced.

Meanwhile, members of CPI(M) students wing Students' Federation of India Wednesday put up a 'bouquet of seven roses' at the gate of in symbolic protest against question paper "leaks".

Minister had on Monday sought a report on the ongoing investigation by the over the allegations of question paper leak.

The CID has taken over the investigations and already arrested five people.

Chatterjee had earlier said a question paper was considered leaked when it comes out before the commencement of the examination, not after.

