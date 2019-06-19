300 mn content pieces consumed on UC browser during India-Pak ICC World Cup Match

In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, - world's no. 1 third-party and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC World Cup 2019, along with content consumers and enthusiasts.

The recently-commenced highly-tracked India Pakistan match saw over 300 million content consumption on the platform. Exclusive cricket-related short videos, GIFs and memes amongst others were a key source of extensive engagement for enthusiasts during the high-stakes game. lovers are enjoying their favourite sport at the one-stop UC Cricket information hub.

has captivated content consumers with its wide-ranging cricket coverage, comprising of multiple in-app activities on the UC Cricket platform. With live commentary in multiple dialects, UC Browser has become the most preferred destination for content in recent times.

UC is the only platform that has a partnership with officially-licensed audio platform Sports Flashes, and is the only platform that enables users to listen to live broadcast (including live ball-to-ball match commentary) with a locked screen. Users can also enjoy live match audio updates in English, Hindi and other two regional languages without unlocking their devices.

Former cricket legends, and participated in UC Tapping the ball challenge and added a fun element, causing a major buzz on Previous UC Miss Cricket winner, Sana Sultan Khan, who was featured on a billboard at Square, also took-up the challenge along with Angel Rai, who was one of the Miss Cricket runner-ups.

To ensure that users can follow the game religiously, UC Cricket provides a reminder feature that sends users a notification before every match. Furthermore, while enjoying the matches, cricket fanatics are also able to exchange their thoughts and opinions with each other via the Comments Section. They can customize their IDs, and use emoticons to better interact with other cricket fans.

