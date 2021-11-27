4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 08:07:46 IST, Lat: 36.45 & Long: 70.36, Depth: 180 Km, Region: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan," informed the National Center for Seismology in a tweet on Saturday.
Afghanistan was hit by another earthquake recently, on November 20.
The said earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
