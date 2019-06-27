4 prison officials suspended after viral video shows Unnao jail inmates brandishing weapons

After a video showing jail inmates brandishing weapons and drinking liquor inside the jail went viral on social media, the state's on Thursday said that four officials of the jail have been suspended and two inmates seen in the video will be transferred to other jails.

Speaking to ANI, the State's Jaiki said, "DIG Range was ordered to investigate the incident. A departmental probe has begun against four officials in jail and they have been transferred. Two inmates who were seen in the video will be transferred to other jails."

Jail Superintendent, AK Singh said, "A report on the incident has been sent to higher officials, strict action will be taken within one or two days."

The video showed two inmates threatening jail authorities that they will turn the jail into their workplace.

The two inmates shown in the video- Amaresh and are serving a life term in murder cases. They could be seen brandishing the non-licensed pistol. They were also taunting for not being able to do anything against them.

The video also shows how liquor is available for inmates during the night.

