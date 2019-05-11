Britney Spears appears in court regarding conservatorship case

American appeared in a for a case her parents are fighting over her

Spears came with her mother who is claiming the access to her daughter's medical information but is not willing to be a co-conservator, reports TMZ.

However, Lynne and Britney have been estranged for the last 15 years after her break up with then partner

After Lynne read online about Jamie forcing their daughter into a mental health facility, she came to stay with Spears for 30 days at the health facility.

Jamie Spears, Britney's father has been her conservator since 2008 and is also known to save her life in 2008 when the was facing a hard time.

After the hearing, Britney and her parents came to an agreement on one thing. The judge, however, also ordered an expert evaluation, probably a mental examination for the

Britney also requested the to grant her certain freedom, which she is unable to get under The denied any such demands.

Later, Britney left the courtroom barefoot.

In January, Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work to support her father. After which she was sent to mental health care to seek treatment.

The 'Toxic' left the mental health facility after a month of treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)