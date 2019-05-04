5 natural purifiers to combat indoor air pollution

Air is everywhere and so is pollution. Our comfy homes or offices too aren't restricted from the air pollutions.

Indoor pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, pesticide, disinfectants (phenols), and radon contribute to health problems such as allergies, headaches, fatigue, respiratory disorders and also cancer. Besides, daily indoor activities such as cooking, using deodorants, sprays, furniture polish, and dusting can decline the air quality further.

Planting a few indoor plants is a much safer option to cleanse the air at home instead of using air purifiers. Occasional sunlight, little water and the right kind of soil are all it takes to keep these plants happy. In return, they have so much to offer and a healthy, green plant in a fancy pot is ideal for home decor too!

Here are a few indoor plants that serve the purpose:

Aloe Vera: Since the time immemorial, people have been using Aloe Vera for several purposes. To enhance skin quality, heal wounds or sunburns etc. However, a lesser-known fact about this easy-to-grow plant is that it helps in clearing the air from benzene and formaldehyde, the toxic components in the indoor air. Also, if you don't want a plant that releases carbon dioxide at night, then put an Aloe Vera in your bedroom as it releases oxygen at night.

Price - Start from Rs 99

Availability - Online and plant nursery

Snake Plant: Also known as Sansevieria, it is an ideal indoor plant as it purifies the air by removing toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene, toluene, and nitrogen oxides. is very easy to maintain. All it needs is indirect sunlight and water every 2-3 days. Keeping at least 4 to 5 medium-size will combat indoor

Price - Start from Rs 240

Availability - Online and plant nursery

Bamboo Palm or Reed Palm: It is a perfect choice when dealing with It removes toxins like trichloroethylene, formaldehyde and benzene, which comes from vehicle exhaust, and stain removers. Bamboo Palm only grows five feet tall. It prefers indirect light, minimal fertilizers and enough water to keep the roots moist.

Price - Start from Rs 199

Availability - Online and plant nursery

Areca Palm: Also known as Butterfly Palm, it is extremely effective at removing indoor toxins like toluene and xylene found in nail removers and other correction fluids. It can grow up to 10 to 12 foot long and require proper fertilizers and enough water to keep the roots damp.

Price - Start from Rs 179

Availability - Online and plant nursery

Rubber Plant: This vibrant plant is a must have, as it absorbs harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene released from households. This plant requires indirect sunlight for proper growth. Do not water this plant much as excessive water can cause root rot. Keep it away from pets and children reach because its sap is toxic if consumed.

Price - Start from Rs 299

Availability - Online and plant nursery

