57 children die due to Encephalitis: Bihar Heath Minister

Bihar on Friday said that as many as 57 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in

"In the last 20-22 days, 57 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES)," told media here.

Out of the total number, 47 children have died in and Hospital (SKMCH) while 10 succumbed at the private Kejriwal Hospital, said.

"We are monitoring all this. The in the state held a meeting on this and decided to make people aware of Acute Syndrome (AES)," the shared.

"A team comprising of one professor, three associate professors, four professors, nine senior residents and 15 junior residents are seeing this matter and looking after the children. We are providing more beds in both the hospitals for treatment," he added.

Encephalitis is a which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)