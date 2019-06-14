JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Chandrayaan-2 Mission delayed due to policy differences under UPA 2: Ex-Isro chief
Business Standard

57 children die due to Encephalitis: Bihar Heath Minister

ANI  |  Politics 

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Friday said that as many as 57 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.

"In the last 20-22 days, 57 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)," Pandey told media here.

Out of the total number, 47 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) while 10 succumbed at the private Kejriwal Hospital, Pandey said.

"We are monitoring all this. The Health Ministry in the state held a meeting on this and decided to make people aware of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)," the Health Minister shared.

"A team comprising of one professor, three associate professors, four assistant professors, nine senior residents and 15 junior residents are seeing this matter and looking after the children. We are providing more beds in both the hospitals for treatment," he added.

Encephalitis is a viral infection which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU