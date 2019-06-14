K'taka: Woman tied to pole, harassed; 7 arrested

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a case where a woman was allegedly tied to a pole in for not repaying a loan, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral.

In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. People can be heard saying "beat her with slippers and brooms".

The 36-year-old woman, Rajamani, hails from Kollegal in district runs a small hotel here and a chit fund business. She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were allegedly forced her to return the money.

