Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in Kanker encounter

Two Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with the (DRG) in Malepara here last night, DIG, Anti-Naxal Operations, P Sundarraj said on Friday.

The encounter took place in the jungle under station area and the bodies of the two Naxals have been recovered, the said.

Two SLR rifles and one .303 rifle along with ammunition have been seized from the encounter spot, he added.

