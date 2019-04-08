LS polls: Cong has vanished in Telangana, fight between BJP and TRS now, says Shahnawaz Hussain

Former union and spokesperson on Monday hit out at stating that the party has vanished in and now the fight is between the and Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a public gathering here, Hussain said: "A wrong perception was built that had joined hands with TRS in the assembly elections. KCR ( Chief Minister) is speaking in the language of Owaisi brothers (Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi) and KCR is losing his impact in the state as he is being overshadowed by Asaduddin Owaisi."

"If it is about the then I must say that it has already vanished in Telangana and now it is a direct fight between BJP and TRS," he added.

Hussain asserted that the country has witnessed new heights under the leadership of He said BJP's manifesto has promised development and a better future.

Earlier in the day, BJP had released its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Terrorism, security, soldier welfare and Article 370 related to Jammu Kashmir are some of the key issues addressed by the BJP in its manifesto.

"We have promised triple talaq law, and removal of article 370 and 35(a) in and farmers will get loans without interest," Hussain said.Stating that BJP senior leaders LK and are on board with party decisions, the BJP claimed that BJP will form the government with 400 seats.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

