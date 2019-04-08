People are waiting for Rs 15 lakh in their accounts: Kapil Sibal on BJP manifesto

Senior said that BJP failed to fulfil its 2014 poll manifesto promises and people are still waiting for the Rs 15 lakh into their and the return of "black money" stashed abroad.

"I say it's like 'Mungeri Lal ke tute sapne' as they have not fulfilled the promises made in 2014. First of all the people are still waiting for Rs 15 lakh into their accounts. Secondly, they promised the return of black money stashed abroad and did nothing for bringing it back," said referring to the fictionalised character from a TV series.

"Earlier also they talked of Article 370 and Article 35A but did nothing. They also talked of Uniform Civil Code but did nothing. They have such a good chance for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women by means of a constitutional amendment as they have the full majority, but they failed to do that," Sibal told ANI.

"Now they claim to make our economy 5 trillion by 2025 but who speaks untruths every day had once said in his address at foreign land that Indian economy is 8-9 trillion," said Sibal.

"They have destroyed institutions and PM Modi tells lie every day," he said.

Meanwhile, termed BJP manifesto a "Jumla Patra" having fake promises.

"This all Jumla Patra as last time also they made many promises but none was completed. They have exempted rich people from loans but not farmers. What about 10 crore jobs and there is unemployment in the country," said

"Construction of and Article 370 are communal agenda. They think they will get the vote by article 370 and 35A but this will not happen this time" said Yechury.

Terrorism, security, soldier welfare, Article 370 related to Kashmir, combating infiltration were some of the key issues that highlighted in its manifesto released on Monday for the 2019 elections.

Terming it as a vision document for the "New India", the manifesto promised to create growth opportunities for the people of as the BJP sought continuity for the sake of stability.

The party has also reiterated its demand for "abrogation" of Article 370, "annulling" Article 35A in the state of and Kashmir.

On the issue of construction of in Ayodhya, the party manifesto stated: "We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the in Ayodhya.

