Congress fields cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad from Dhanbad

-
ALSO READ
Cong fields ex-BJP rebel Kirti Azad from Dhanbad in Jharkhand
Woman's body found hanging in Dhanbad railway station
Revival of Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail route not possible: Goyal
Proposal will be brought for setting modern airport at Dhanbad
Train services through coal-bearing areas in Dhanbad to resume
-
Congress pitched former cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad from the Dhanbad Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.
The party also announced the name of Kalicharan Munda as its candidate for the Khunti Lok Sabha seat.
Lok Sabha member Kirti Azad, who was suspended from BJP, joined Congress in February in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbanga in Bihar. He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.
Jharkhand will vote during the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th phase of polling to be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively.
Azad was a part of the World Cup Winning Indian Team in 1983.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU