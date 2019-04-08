Congress fields cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad from Dhanbad

pitched former cricketer-turned-politician from the Parliamentary constituency in the elections.

The party also announced the name of Kalicharan Munda as its candidate for the Khunti seat.

member Kirti Azad, who was suspended from BJP, joined in February in the presence of

A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbanga in He had fought the 2014 on a BJP ticket.

will vote during the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th phase of polling to be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 respectively.

Azad was a part of Winning Indian Team in 1983.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)