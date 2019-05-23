5th Smart Cities India 2019 expo inaugurated by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA

The 5th Smart Cities 2019 expo, including Transport India, Solar India, Buildings and Water expos, was inaugurated by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, at the Pragati Maidan,

Organised by (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group, the event builds upon Government of India's 'Smart Cities Mission' through a display of a vast array of products and solutions relevant to building smart cities in India, including: Solutions for home automation/IoT; building intelligence monitoring (BIM) of smart buildings; green building solutions; water/sanitation technologies; for pollution monitoring; and smart IT and communications; security systems; smart transport; smart grid, and energy storage devices, etc.

"Urbanisation is growing at a very fast pace across the world: Total global urban population in 1950 was 30per cent and today it is close to 58 per cent, with projections of 68 per cent in the times to come. This is unprecedented growth, with the rate of urbanisation being the fastest in India. Our urban population was around 31 per cent in the 2011 census and is projected to grow beyond 40 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2050. This is the speed of urban transformation in the country. Today, urbanisation is at the forefront. Experience from the world over has shown that cities are engines of growth. But urbanisation also leads to many challenges in terms of mobility, utilities, infrastructure, etc. A citizen living in an urban setting many expectations and unless he gets a conducive environment, he may not be able to achieve his full potential. In the last five years, the path we have taken for urban transformation is not incremental, but transformational, especially in terms of cleanliness, employment and livelihood opportunities, and housing", said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary,

"In India, we have a population of 1.36 billion people, which is nearly 30per cent of India's population living in urban environments. This 31 per cent of the population contributes 63 per cent of India's GDP. Everyone talks about modernising the Tier I cities to create state-of-the-art pockets that would deliver the economic and infrastructural support for industries to expand, attract FDI, etc. But the emphasis is not just on Tier I cities; it is also being expanded to Tier II and Tier III cities as well, and work is in progress to uplift these environments also. And this is the mission of the Smart Cities India expo as well. In the last few years, the government and the industry have invested large sums of money in realising the dream of the To many of us, their hard work may not be visible, and there are many nay-sayers on the achievements, but there is a segment of the population that is already reaping benefits of this movement, and that is being shared by a larger audience", said Prem Behl, Chairman,

The inaugural session also witnessed the release of a knowledge paper by the Knowledge Partner KPMG, titled "IoT in Smart Cities". "In the last 5 years, over Rs 10 lakh crore has been earmarked for urban development plans such as the Smart Cities Mission, Swachh Bharat and AMRUT. Many levers have also been used, whether it is policies, reforms, institutional changes, access to finance, etc. that have actually made this happen and brought us here today to be able to talk about what India should be looking at as far as smart cities is concerned," said, Sameer Jain, Partner, Government Advisory (Urban and Smart Cities),

"Pollution and congestion are the foremost challenges for our cities. The has taken a calculated stand where privatisation in the transport sector has come through the FAME I & II schemes, with focus on public transport. We are talking about a mind-shift to encourage using electric as well as That is the direction India has taken. Courtesy the FAME schemes, the citizens are now accepting those electric vehicles are an efficient, clean, economic, as well as a fairly well-established segment of the transport industry in the country", said a release of a whitepaper prepared by pManifold, Rahul Bagdia, and Co-founder.

Also released was a whitepaper by Industry Partner Mazars Advisory. The whitepaper - Synchronising a SMARTER India - discusses at length the global smart cities market, the inception of the and its focus areas.

"The report examines and analyses the development pipeline of Indian smart cities today, being centred on synchronising a smarter India. Market-wise IT opportunity brought about by the is projected to be around USD 25 million per smart city, creating a robust window of around USD 30-40 billion over the next 5 to 10 years", said Ankur Malhotra, Director,

"We are proud to be associated with the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 expo, organised by the (ITPO) and Fast-paced social, infrastructural and is definitely on the cards and it is imperative to streamline momentum across the country. This expo is an enriching and dynamic opportunity for a multitude of public and private leaders, industry experts and social groups to get together every year, looking at the progression pipeline, addressing any impending criticalities and canvassing best practices that can further smarten up Indian cities on both a local & global level", said Bharat Dhawan, Partner,

