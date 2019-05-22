INMA reveals Global Media Awards winners

The news industry's most innovative initiatives were honoured in (USA) by the International Association (INMA) and Dainik Jagran, yet again flagged the Indian flag high. earned maximum awards amongst Indian Newspapers for its spectacular initiatives and was adjudged 'Best in South Asia' newspaper brand.

Produced by the International Association (INMA), the were presented today before more than 400 delegates attending the of at the in Square.

The 2019 competition garnered 664 entries from 165 news media companies in 34 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and An international panel of 46 executives from 15 countries selected 194 finalists, and from those, the first place recipients have announced at today's Dinner.

won multiple first-place awards and brought home 11 awards including three top - First Place awards in two categories - Best Idea to Encourage Print Readership or Engagement for 'Every Breath You Take' and best use of video for its campaign 'We, The Daughters of India'.

'We, The Daughters of India' was also adjudged as the best in Global/National brands.

Second place awards for went for best use of mobile for "An App to Power a Parliament" and best new concept or innovation to create new profit centres for "Game Theory to Generate Ad Revenues".

Third place awards for best or community service campaign for "Fields on Fire"; best use of new technology to generate revenue and engage for "An App to Power a Parliament" and best use of an event to build a news brand for "The Culture Project".

Dainik Jagran also received honourable mentions at INMA for "Dainik Jagran: at your doorstep" for Best Use of Print Advertising; "The School of Life" for Best Use of Consumer Research and "We The Daughters of India" for Best Use of Social Media.

"Presented with 'Best in South Asia' is, by all means, an exceptional achievement that all of us at Dainik Jagran feel proud of. It's an honour for brand Dainik Jagran, and we accept it with all humility and great responsibility. We believe that brands can drive great engagement from that go beyond just numbers, and engage strongly with their audiences," said Basant Rathore, VP - Strategy, Brand and Development,

