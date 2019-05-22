Fabindia helps you up your style game with these summer essentials for men

It's officially time to start leaning into your and summer wardrobe with the temperature soaring. Nothing says summer like cool and comfortable fabrics that are light, and come in colours. Designers at Fabindia, helps you prepare for the scorching season upon us.

Linen love: From the office to the weekend, day to night, meet your new go-to-fabric for and summer. Easy, breezy, and ideal, linen is extremely heat absorbing. A light trouser paired with a fun printed shirt is a great look for the summer. Similarly, shorts in dark hues can also be paired with casual shirts and t-shirts for a laid back day at the beach or park.

Button up shirts: Button up shirts is just a lighter version of the button-down ones. They don't have stiff collars and give a very formal touch to the outfit. Stock up your closet with these shirts in linen and cotton. Do include the ever-classic white shirt and old school short sleeve shirts. Also, don't be afraid to add some wild prints - abstract, polka dots and floral; colour; and pattern to those boring plain shirts.

Fine Formals: You can never go wrong with a crisp blazer - paired with a crisp shirt and trousers; add that formal touch to your Monday morning meetings. Alternatively, for those festive office parties and occasions, pair your trousers with a Nehru jacket over a Chinese-collared shirt. Create a more casual look by sporting your blazer over a pair of jeans and a t-shirt. This can be your perfect Friday office look and would work for the after party as well.

Footwear: Summers are all about slip-on's, chappals, sandals, footwear that don't trap your feet and make it sweaty. Details like intricate, interwoven straps or asymmetrical designs could add a preppy element to your outfit.

Kurta on point: This summer, create the perfect festive look by donning apparel made with a blend of cotton and viscose kurtas to avoid sweaty patches. Kurtas in viscose fabric are known for its silk-like feel that looks luxurious and is breathable. Pair this with a chic silk stole and leather sandals and you're ready! You can also accessorize with sunglasses if the occasion is in the day and can additionally wear a Nehru jacket over your kurta for a more formal look.

