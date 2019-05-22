Wipro builds a blockchain-based solution to enable payments for airline industry

IT Wipro said on Wednesday it has developed a for Travacoin, a company specialising in an

is a digital payment system which enables airlines to refund and compensate passengers in a timely manner when a disruption occurs.

Passengers will be notified of a delay or cancellation and refunded in this digital currency, which can be used to repurchase airline tickets, and avail other airport and

"We are encouraging blockchain innovation by actively engaging with firms focused on solving real-world problems," said Krishnakumar Menon, at Wipro Limited.

A recent study conducted by indicates that Travacoins will save airlines between 20 and 40 per cent of what they are currently paying passengers in cash.

Brian Whelan, of Travacoin, said: "Airlines respond defensively, consequently losing customer loyalty as well as millions in hard currency along the way. This solution offers airlines a cost-effective way to reconnect with their passengers in a positive way, turning adversity into opportunity."

