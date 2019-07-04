6.2 magnitude quake strikes Canada's Haida Gwaii region

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Haida Gwaii region here on Thursday morning.

The tremor was felt around 4:30 am (UTC), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre was around 225 kilometres northwest of Port Hardy.

No tsunami warnings have been issued while there are no reports of any damage or injury.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)