6.2 magnitude quake strikes Canada's Haida Gwaii region

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Haida Gwaii region here on Thursday morning.

The tremor was felt around 4:30 am (UTC), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre was around 225 kilometres northwest of Port Hardy.

No tsunami warnings have been issued while there are no reports of any damage or injury.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 11:52 IST

