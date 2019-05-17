6 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from Chennai airport

Six kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore has been seized by from different passengers at the airport here in a span of two days.

"6 kg gold of 24 K purity valued at Rs 2 crore was recovered in different cases on Thursday and Friday and seized under Customs Act 1962," said the

In all cases, gold in the rubbery spread was found concealed in the rectum of the accused, said the

All the accused had boarded the flight for Chennai from various locations including Colombo, Dubai, and

All the accused have been arrested. Further investigation in the case is on, said the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)