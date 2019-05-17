6 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from Chennai airport

-
Six kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore has been seized by Air Intelligence Unit from different passengers at the airport here in a span of two days.
"6 kg gold of 24 K purity valued at Rs 2 crore was recovered in different cases on Thursday and Friday and seized under Customs Act 1962," said the Customs Department.
In all cases, gold in the rubbery spread was found concealed in the rectum of the accused, said the Customs Department.
All the accused had boarded the flight for Chennai from various locations including Colombo, Dubai, and Mumbai.
All the accused have been arrested. Further investigation in the case is on, said the Customs Department.
