66th National Film Awards winners to be declared after Lok Sabha polls

-
ALSO READ
European Film Market officials keen to work with India
Indian Panaroma Film Festival set to open in Delhi
India Pavilion inaugurated at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival
I-B Ministry to lend support to Jharkhand International Film Festival
Manoj rues discrimination in mainstream awards
-
The 66th National Film Awards will be announced after the 17th General Elections 2019 comes to an end, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said on Wednesday.
The National Film Awards winners are usually announced in the month of April every year. But due to Lok Sabha polls this year, it has been delayed.
Established in 1954, the National Film Awards is the most prominent awards ceremony in India. The awards are administered along with the International Film Festival of India and Indian Panorama, by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1972.
For the national award, the winners are selected by an unbiased jury comprising of significant filmmakers and personalities.
The official ceremony of the 65th National Awards took place on May 3, where President Ram Nath Kovind handed over the awards to the respective winners.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU