66th National Film Awards winners to be declared after Lok Sabha polls

The will be announced after the 17th 2019 comes to an end, the said on Wednesday.

winners are usually announced in the month of April every year. But due to Lok Sabha polls this year, it has been delayed.

Established in 1954, is the most prominent awards ceremony in The awards are administered along with and Indian Panorama, by the Indian government's since 1972.

For the national award, the winners are selected by an unbiased jury comprising of significant filmmakers and personalities.

The official ceremony of the 65th National Awards took place on May 3, where handed over the awards to the respective winners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)