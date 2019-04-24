Wishes pour in for Varun Dhawan on his birthday

turned 32 on Wednesday and wishes are pouring in for him from the fellow celebrities.

People from the film fraternity including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, Jacquline Fernandes, Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu, Shraddha Kapoor posted heartfelt messages for the 'Kalank' on

Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen alongside in Kalank, shared an enchanting picture of the two and wrote, "Happiest birthday my partner in crime...Hope you have the most amazing day filled with wonder and joy and an even better year."

Jacqueline also shared an adorable picture with and wrote, "Happiest Bday my Varun Dhawan'.

Arjun Kapoor, shared an image where the two are holding and flaunting their old picture in a frame. He wrote,

"My Brother from another Mother... Humare Guruji, our VDin3D the street dancer, the coolie, the marketer, the child who refuses to grow up... Happy Birthday Varun hope u lay the smack down on this coming year !!! Ps - This amazing double role image brought to u by shanoosharmarahihai !!!"

Kriti Sanon, who shared the screen with the in a song from the movie 'Kalank', posted a heartfelt message, "Happiest birthday to one of the nicest guy I know here...have a fabulous day ahead and stay the super warm person you are!"

Shraddha Kapoor also wished her fellow street dance partner and wrote, "Happy birthday fellow Street Dancer! You're an amazing friend, and most importantly a really nice person. Your good vibes are too contagious and you make everyone very proud. Have the best birthday!!! Love you."

Mentioning Varun as his golden-hearted friend, wrote, "Happy bday my golden hearted friend".

Meanwhile, Varun too posted an image and thanked people for their wishes, "Kicking in the bday. Thank u for all the wishes."

made his debut in the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year' and starred alongside and

The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's 'Kalank' which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and

