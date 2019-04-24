Tiger Shroff grooves with Ananya, Tara in 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' from SOTY 2

The makers of the 'Student of the Year 2' have dropped a new number from the film on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film, took to to share the song. He wrote, "Here to raise the temperature! Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan out now."

In the song, which starts with funky music, the leads Tiger Shroff, and can be seen donning Indian attires. Shroff, who is known for his dancing skills, is all set to win millions of hearts with his high-spirited performance. Apparently, the song was shot on a grand scale.

'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan' is sung by Dev Negi, and and the music was composed by Vishal and Shekhar. has choreographed the song.

'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year.' The latter marks the Bollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

and will be making their Bollywood debut in 'Student of the Year 2.' The film is being helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by It is slated to release on May 10.

