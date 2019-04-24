Offset facing felony charge for alleged gun possession in Georgia

Rapper Offset is facing a felony charge for possessing a gun along with two misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and an improper lane change.
The rapper was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia for the alleged gun possession and the next date for the hearing is scheduled in early May, reported E! News.
Offest, who is married to rapper-singer Cardi B, was driving a car with tinted windows that the cops pulled over on Friday, according to TMZ. They then reportedly found a firearm.
Earlier, Offset was serving five years of probation on a drug and weapon charge.
The rapper duo, Cardi B and Offset welcomed a baby girl named Kulture Kiara Cephus, a few weeks ago.
Offset is a father to three more children from his previous marriage.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
