7 Maoists surrender in Visakhapatnam

Seven Naxalites including three women surrendered before the rural police here on Tuesday.

Among those who surrendered, four are hardcore Maoist and two are Area Committee Member (ACM). Both the ACM are women. Pongo Talso alias Limbo (28) and Vanthala Mangamma alias Jhanaki (34 ) are both ACM Cadres.

Other Maoists who surrendered are Kilo Relli alias Durga (34F), Vanthala Baburao (30), Korea Siva (19), Korra subbali alias Alakananada (19), Buturi Nookaraju (38) .

"The reason of their surrender was deteriorating health and they lost the confidence," said police official.

