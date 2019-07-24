More than dozen bombs found in Andhra

More than dozen crude bombs kept in two buckets buried inside ground were found here in Jammala Madugu town on Tuesday.

The bombs were found, when some labourers, who were hired by a real estate firm, were digging the ground near Muddanur road. They found a bucket full of crude bombs and immediately informed the police.

DSP Krishnan said: "The land is in Muddanur road. There the labourers were clearing the area for a real estate venture. At first 14 crude bombs were found in a bucket then four more bombs were found in another bucket. They might have been were buried almost 20 years ago. We will probe the matter."

An investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)