8 children killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan

At least eight children were killed and two others sustained in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's south-eastern province on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 8 am (local time) in Muqer district of the province, when the children playing in the area stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), reported The

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

However, militants have been using IED to target security forces. As per official figures, at least 120 civilians in are affected by mines and unexploded ordnance every month.

According to figures released by the United Nations, more than 1,690 civilians have been killed and over 3,430 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first half of the year in the war-torn country, reported

