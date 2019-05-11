3 terrorists storm five-star hotel in Balochistan

-
Gunshots were heard as three armed gunmen stormed a private five-star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan on Saturday, Pakistan media reported.
Security forces have arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, reported Dunya News.
The attack on Pearl Continental, the only high-end hotel in Balochistan, reminds the deadly terror attack on two iconic five-star hotels in Mumbai -- Oberoi and Taj Mahal hotel -- on November 26, 2008.
Firing inside the hotel is still underway as security forces are trying to neutralise the attackers, tweeted Pakistan journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah.
All the foreign and local guests staying in the hotel have been safely evacuated, said Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi.
Reports suggest that terrorists are heavily armed and may be wearing suicide jackets.
No death has been reported so far. More details are awaited.
