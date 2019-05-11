3 terrorists storm five-star hotel in Balochistan

Gunshots were heard as three armed gunmen stormed a private five-star hotel in city of on Saturday, media reported.

Security forces have arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, reported Dunya News.

The attack on Pearl Continental, the only high-end hotel in Balochistan, reminds the deadly terror attack on two iconic five-star hotels in -- Oberoi and -- on November 26, 2008.

Firing inside the hotel is still underway as security forces are trying to neutralise the attackers, tweeted

All the foreign and local guests staying in the hotel have been safely evacuated, said Information Minister

Reports suggest that terrorists are heavily armed and may be wearing suicide jackets.

No death has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

