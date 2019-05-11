JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

I may come from low caste, but trying to uplift every poor person, says PM Modi

Fire grips forests of Uttarakhand
Business Standard

3 terrorists storm five-star hotel in Balochistan

ANI  |  Asia 

Gunshots were heard as three armed gunmen stormed a private five-star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan on Saturday, Pakistan media reported.

Security forces have arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, reported Dunya News.

The attack on Pearl Continental, the only high-end hotel in Balochistan, reminds the deadly terror attack on two iconic five-star hotels in Mumbai -- Oberoi and Taj Mahal hotel -- on November 26, 2008.

Firing inside the hotel is still underway as security forces are trying to neutralise the attackers, tweeted Pakistan journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah.

All the foreign and local guests staying in the hotel have been safely evacuated, said Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi.

Reports suggest that terrorists are heavily armed and may be wearing suicide jackets.

No death has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 19:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU