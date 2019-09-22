JUST IN
PM Modi arrives at NSG stadium amid rousing welcome

Press Trust of India  |  Houston 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome on Sunday when he arrived at the crowded NSG stadium to address the Indian-American community along with US President Donald Trump.

Trump would join Modi as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together and address a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner highlighted the significance of the event and said that Indians have been a key figure in the development of his city.

"Honoured to say Howdy to Modi in Houston." he said.

Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programmes.

First Published: Sun, September 22 2019. 22:15 IST

