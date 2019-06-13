A team of scientists arrives in Kerala to find the source of Nipah Virus outbreak

An eight-member team of scientists from Institute of Advanced Virology, Kerala, and Institute of Pune, arrived in North Paravur, Ernakulam, to collect samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of Nipah virus.

for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. had said on June 4 that the Centre has rushed a team of doctors to for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.

There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection. Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated says that Nipah Virus is caused by fruit bats and is potentially fatal to humans as well as animals.

Along with respiratory illness, it is also known to cause fever, muscular pain, headache, fever, dizziness, and nausea. The virus caused 17 deaths in last year.

Those who have visited and its neighboring districts have been alerted to be wary of any such symptoms caused by the virus.

