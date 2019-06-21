AAI celebrates 5th International Yoga Day

Officials and staff members of Airports Authority of (AAI) and performed to mark the fifth International Day at in on Friday.

Among the practitioners were of Civil Aviation Pradeep and of Airports Authority of India, Guruprasad Mohapatra, who performed this ancient Indian practice under the guidance of an instructor.

"Today we celebrate the 5th International Day. All the officials and secretaries are also gathered here. As we all know, Yoga is for peace and harmony. It helps in inspiring everyone to work hard in the day to day life. My message for everyone is to live with a healthy lifestyle," said Kharola.

The special session was also attended by the families of officials, who pledged to practice Yoga every day.

"My message is very clear and simple-- you must lead a healthy life. We need Yoga, Pranayama and many stress-busting activities like this. Yoga is probably the most effective way of distressing yourself," said Mohapatra.

Thousands of young and old people across the country today united to observe the International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm and zeal.

Political leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Om Birla, and other celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and performed the ancient Indian practice.

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in

