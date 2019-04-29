AAIB to probe SpiceJet aircraft that overshot runway at Shirdi airport

The (AAIB) will investigate the incident where a aircraft overshot the runway at airport.

"On April 29, at about 16:22 hours, flight SG 946 from to had stuck on the end of Runway 27, apparently due to the high tailwind," said authorities at airport.

"There were a total of 189 passengers and six crew members were on board and measures are being taken by the authorities to deplane the passengers," they said.

"Aircraft is stuck in the soft surface. It is, therefore, a challenge to reach the aircraft. However, MADC has arranged the equipment to reach the stepladder to the aircraft for the disembarkation of the passengers," they said.

"At the time of the incident, two aircraft (one of flight to with 56 passengers and one plane of to Mumbai) were on the ground. However, arrangements were made to clear the takeoff of the aircraft on ground by displacing the runway threshold," authorities said.

"The SpiceJet flight to took off safely for the destination at around 5:30 pm. However, flight to with 52 passengers has been cancelled and the airlines are doing the needful alternative arrangement for the stranded passengers. (360 Delhi-bound passengers of SpiceJet flight SG942 and SG748 with 61 passengers of Hyderabad)," authorities said.

"Due to this incident, landings of the two flights have been affected. flight 9I 869 (Hyderabad- Shirdi) which has been sent back to and SpiceJet flight SG 471 (Delhi- Shirdi) to due to unavailability of the runway at Shirdi Airport," they said.

As a course of action, MADC has initiated a NOTAM stating the unavailability of the runway.

However, MADC is making all efforts to remove the obstructed aircraft and bring the operations back to normal as soon as possible, authorities at further said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)