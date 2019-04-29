Bhima Koregaon case: Activist Varavara Rao's temporary bail plea rejected

A court rejected on Monday a temporary plea of activist and Koregaon violence accused who wanted to attend post-death rituals of his sister-in-law.

Rao had requested a temporary for six days from April 29 to May 4 to attend the rituals in The application was moved before the here on April 22 and was heard on Thursday.

Opposing Rao's at the hearing, the prosecution had argued that there were serious allegations against him and he might escape if allowed to go out on bail.

The prosecution quoted of Police, Intelligence branch, who in a letter to in had said, "If Rao is allowed to travel to Telangana, then there are possibilities that he might escape from police custody."

The SP in his letter had also mentioned possibilities of an attack on police escort accompanying him. "There is no ritual in Telangana that he has to attend since the son of deceased is alive," he had said.

Rao was arrested in November last year in connection with the violence in Koregaon.

