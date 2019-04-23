Polling concludes in 22 states and 2 UTs, 63.24% interim turnout recorded in 3rd phase

With the third phase of polling coming to an end, an interim of 63.24 per cent has been recorded overall in 22 states and two Union Territories, the said on Tuesday.

Among the states and UTs that went to polls today, witnessed of 78.29 per cent, while 59.97 per cent electorates came out to vote in In Goa, poll percentage was recorded at 71.09 per cent whereas in it was 60.21 per cent, as of 5 pm.

In terms of in the third phase, had 12.86 per cent, 64.14 per cent, 70.21 per cent, 56.57 per cent, Odisha 58.18 per cent, 78.52 per cent, 57.74 per cent, 79.36 per cent, 65.91 per cent, 71.43 per cent and 65.34 per cent.

Sharing details of polling today, senior said, "The polling was largely peaceful except for minor incidents at some places. The third phase was the heaviest in terms of the parliamentary constituencies going to polls. Today, voters across 117 constituencies in 15 states and UTs exercised their constitutional mandate. This accounts for about 20 per cent of seats of the Lok Sabha."

"A total of 22 states and Union Territories have concluded their election completely by the third phase. There were five states and UT which had single phase election today. Notification for all phases has been issued now," he further mentioned.

Sinha also said the percentage of voting has remained quite consistent in the first two phases and participation of women has been high.

"We are also witnessing enthusiastic participation of women in election, this year and they have surpassed their male counterparts," he said.

"In the third phase, more than 19 crore voters, including 9.29 crore women voters, were eligible for voting. 9.98 lakh people with disability were also registered for voting in the third phase," added Sinha.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha began on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 per cent voter turnout across the country while the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

