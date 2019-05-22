Greg Kinnear joins Lisa Kudrow for Lee Daniels-Whitney Cumming's 'Good People'

has been roped in for Lee and Whitney Cumming's comedy project, 'Good People'. This comes a day after joined the upcoming show.

Cummings, who is credited with the creation of the show will also be seen in a role onscreen, confirmed The

'Good People' follows three generations of women working in a college ombudsman's office. Kinnear will essay the role of Dr Paul Keating, a of philosophy at

Kudrow will play the role of Lynn Steele, the college ombudsman who finds herself to be perceived out of touch by the younger generation.

According to Amazon's logline, the show will use the college setting to " navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender."

'Phil', Kinnear directorial debut is set for a release in July. He will also be seen acting in the film. Greg was recently seen in an episode of 'The Twilight Zone' and also appeared in the final seasons of Netflix series 'House of Cards'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)