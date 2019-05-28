Netherlands looks to intensify cooperation with India under Modi's leadership

Citing the close and good relationship with India, Netherlands has expressed optimism in continuing ties with the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We have very good and close cooperation with the Modi government. We can increase investment and trade relations with India. We are looking to intensify cooperation with new Indian govt and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Dutch Ambassador Marten van den Berg told ANI.
Speaking on the sidelines of Global Entrepreneurship Summit in New Delhi, Berg said, "Relations between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Mark Rutte are very good. There are always high expectations and we will definitively continue this good cooperation."
Talking about the points of collaboration between the two countries, the ambassador added, "As an ambassador, I'm very much looking forward to connecting systems of innovation from the Netherlands to India. Work closely with sustainable development goals."
Netherlands and USA are co-hosting the 2019 edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hague which starts from June 3.
